CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nexstar Springfield, MA Central Broadcast Operations, a broadcast hub serving more than 30 stations, is seeking a Senior Hub Engineer to oversee the day to day technical operations of the facility.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage and maintain all broadcast and technology-related equipment within the facility.

Help ensure our hub stations compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state, and federal laws.

Help implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the facility.

Manage and complete engineering and other technical projects.

Evaluate, select, install, service, and maintain facility broadcast equipment and information technology systems.

Communicate and coordinate equipment maintenance and training with vendors and contractors.

Work closely with management and co-workers to ensure company objectives are being met.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements and Skills:

5 years of previous broadcast engineering experience.

Previous experience with IT systems in a broadcast environment.

Experience with MPLS or AVPN fiber technologies is preferred.

The ability to terminate broadcast and IT-related cables are required.

Proficiency with PC/Server administration is preferred.

Proficiency with PC and MS Office is required.

Experience with Broadcast automation systems, routers, video storage devices, SAN storage, Isilon storage, satellite ground stations, and RF preferred.

Strong interpersonal and organization skills

Ability to identify the development needs of others and coach/mentor others to improve their knowledge and/or skills.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work extended hours as needed.

Must be fluent in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Maintenance Engineer must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Hub Maintenance Engineer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.