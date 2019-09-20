CHICOPEE, Mass. – WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a part-time Production Assistant/Studio Technician position available.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: studio maintenance – including the set-up, lighting and striking of various sets – operating studio cameras, various graphic and mapping systems, an audio board and video playback system, tuning-in live shots, editing for news, and posting web content. Availability to work various shifts a must.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Background in broadcast studio production or a communications degree required. Must be able to produce quality, accurate work in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with others and have excellent communication skills.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 438

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.