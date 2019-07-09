WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a part-time Production Assistant/Studio Technician position available. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: studio maintenance – including the set-up, lighting, and striking of various sets – operating studio cameras, various graphics and mapping systems, audio board and video playback system, tuning-in live shots, editing for news, and posting web content. Availability to work various shifts a must.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Background in a broadcast studio production or a communications degree required. Must be able to produce quality, accurate work in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with others and have excellent communication skills.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls, please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.