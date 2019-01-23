WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a television account executive. The qualified candidate will be responsible for selling comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.

Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.

Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.

Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.

Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.

Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages.

Monitor accounts receivables.

Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.

Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.

Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.

Knowledge of Comscore ratings is helpful.

Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.