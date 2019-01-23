Breaking News
WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a television account executive. The qualified candidate will be responsible for selling comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.  

Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

  • Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.
  • Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.
  • Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.
  • Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.
  • Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.
  • Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages.
  • Monitor accounts receivables.
  • Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: 

  • Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.
  • Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills. 
  • Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail. 
  • Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently. 
  • Knowledge of Comscore ratings is helpful.

Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.

APPLY:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Telephone: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

