Television Multi-Media Journalist

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories

Reviews copy and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements

Shoots and edits news events and news reports

Produces and presents reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad-lib when required

Minimum of two years’ experience in news reporting (Depending on market size)

Superior on-air presence

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls.

APPLY: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.