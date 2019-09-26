Television News Photographer

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a photographer/editor/live truck operator. The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

The duties and responsibilities include:

  • Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
  • Takes direction from, and interacts with the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
  • Maintains and operates camera equipment, live trucks, as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

Specialized knowledge/skills/abilities:

  • Maintains a positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
  • Responds positively to feedback.
  • Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
  • Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
  • Must be detail-oriented.
  • Must present a professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
  • Must be able to operate computer and editing machine.

High-stress environment with deadline pressures.  Travel will be required on a regular basis.

Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs.

The position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.

APPLY:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 222 

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

