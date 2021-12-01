Television News Photographer-Full Time-Overnight

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - The State Fire Marshal's office has determined that there is no evidence of foul play in last week's fire at the Maple Center shopping plaza in Longmeadow.

In a news release to 22News, the Fire Marshal says that the joint investigation with Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments along with the Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office, other specialized State Police units, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has been ongoing since the fire on Tuesday, November 23.