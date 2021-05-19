Television News Photographer – Full Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) -- Three weeks after receiving a phone call from President Joe Biden informing him he will receive the nation’s highest military honor, Col. Ralph Puckett will get that award Friday in a White House ceremony.

It was announced Wednesday that the 94-year-old Puckett will be awarded the Medal of Honor Friday afternoon in the East Room of the White House by Biden. The President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, will also be in attendance.