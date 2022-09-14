CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

Shoots video for news reports

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (More for larger markets and less for smaller markets)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with video recording equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

APPLY: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/News-Photographer-Part-Time_REQ-20686

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled