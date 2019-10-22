Television News Producer

Work for us
Posted: / Updated:
WWLP-22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.
  • Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.
  • Manage newsroom, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
  • Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.
  • Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.
  • Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.
  • Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

  • Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
  • Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
  • Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
  • Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
  • Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.
  • Proficient in non-linear editing.
  • Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail. EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute, 2+ years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

APPLY:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Req 91318

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories