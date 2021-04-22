Apply Now
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a Television Account Executive. The qualified candidate will be responsible for selling comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:
- Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.
- Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.
- Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.
- Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.
- Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.
- Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages. “. Monitor accounts receivables.
- Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.
- Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.
- Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.
- Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.
- Knowledge of Television ratings is helpful.
Experience Required:
Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred.
Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Television-Sales-Account-Executive_REQ-9141
TELEPHONE: no calls please
EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled