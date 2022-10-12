Apply Now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Traffic Assistant tracks and prepares logs for scheduled programming and advertisements.

  • Prepares daily program log by obtaining information such as source, location and length of program
  • Calculates exact length of programs and time slots available for promotional material
  • Assigns promotional material to be inserted between programs
  • Creates and issues computerized program schedule for the station
  • Maintains program logging and other operational procedures
  • Coordinates with other departments to solve logistical problems in coordination of on-air promotions for station programming
  • Performs other clerical duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • High School diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Traffic-Coordinator_REQ-21228

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled