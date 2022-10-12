CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Traffic Assistant tracks and prepares logs for scheduled programming and advertisements.

Prepares daily program log by obtaining information such as source, location and length of program

Calculates exact length of programs and time slots available for promotional material

Assigns promotional material to be inserted between programs

Creates and issues computerized program schedule for the station

Maintains program logging and other operational procedures

Coordinates with other departments to solve logistical problems in coordination of on-air promotions for station programming

Performs other clerical duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High School diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Traffic-Coordinator_REQ-21228

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled