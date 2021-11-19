CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP is seeking a full-time transactional Account Executive. Must be an enthusiastic self-motivated team player who will use their creative thinking skills to grow existing and develop new business for WWLP s broadcast and digital products with Local, and Regional transactional clients and agencies.

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following and other related duties may be assigned by the National Regional Sales Manager.

Duties include handling transactional negotiations with Local, and Regional clients with the goal of increasing revenue and growing share with these clients. Travels throughout assigned territory to call on existing and prospective customers to strengthen and maintain relationships as needed. Posting schedules, performing regular account maintenance, working on buys and negation are all part of the daily and weekly job responsibilities. Prepares packages and is a creative thinker. Confident, organized, multi-tasker, attention to detail and great communicator. Transactional AE also be skilled with all national processes and systems to back up National Sales Manager as needed. Meet quarterly and yearly sales related goals.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Experience in MS Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience in Marketing and advertising background preferred. Knowledge of Nielsen and/or ComScore

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Television-Account-Executive_REQ-8407

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled