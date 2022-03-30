CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

WWLP is the news leader on-air and online, is proud to offer internship opportunities to current college students. Internships are offered in Community Affairs, Lifestyle, News, Production and Marketing.

WWLP is committed to developing interest in the broadcasting industry and cultivating talent. An internship at WWLP will provide an opportunity to get hands-on experience in learning more about broadcasting, gaining practical work experience and meeting academic goals.

Interns will experience and engage in production department broadcasts, projects, events and station initiatives.

Requirements:

Must be a college Sophomore, Junior or Senior

Enrolled in an accredited school, college or university

Provide letter from accredited school stating that college credit will be earned for completed internship

An internship at WWLP does not secure employment upon graduation.

Apply: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MA-Chicopee/Unpaid-Intern_REQ-16710

TELEPHONE: no calls please

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled