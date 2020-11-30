Weekend Meteorologist

The Meteorologist forecast weather conditions and produces and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

  • Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms.
  • Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
  • Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner.
  • Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content.
  • Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.
  • Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.
  • Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
  • Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis.
  • Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.
  • Minimum five years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.)
  • Superior on-air presence.
  • Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.
  • Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.
  • Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting.
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
  • Flexibility to work any shift.

