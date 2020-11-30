Weekend Meteorologist

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The Meteorologist forecast weather conditions and produces and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content.

Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum five years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.)

Superior on-air presence.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

