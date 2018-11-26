Online sales hit new high Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(NBC News) - Monday could go down as the biggest shopping day in U.S. history.

According to Adobe, Americans are expected to spend $7.8 billion this Cyber Monday.

Still, retailers with physical stores still have an edge.

"Online conversion, so people actually buying something online, is 28% more likely to happen if the online retailer also has a brick and mortar store," says Adobe's John Copeland.

Consumers are blurring the lines between online and offline shopping, with nearly half saying they plan to pick up their digital purchases at a store this year, according to Deloitte.

Retailers are competing to expand online ordering, curbside pickup and same-day availability to accommodate customers who want the instant gratification of shopping in store and the convenience of buying online.

The cyber shopping experience is changing too, with more consumers using voice assistants and smartphones.

"Mobile is really taking off. In fact, almost 50% of visits to online retail sites actually come from smartphones," Copeland says.

Many Americans say they are guilty of online shopping at work, but the busiest time for online sales will be after 10 p.m. Eastern.

Adobe is calling it "the golden hours" of online shopping, when they expect shoppers will purchase the items they have been browsing.

An estimated $1.2 billion in sales are expected in that window.

